Shut Meat Shops During Navratri, Devotees 'Uncomfortable': South Delhi Mayor

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan wrote a letter to the commissioner on Monday, 4 April, seeking a closure of meat shops and ban on the sale of meat during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri from 2 to 11 April.

He reasoned that during Navratri, devotees even shun onion and garlic and the sight of meat near temples "makes them uncomfortable."

In a letter to the commissioner of the South MCD, Suryaan said,