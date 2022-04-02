Ghaziabad: Civic Body Bans Sale of Raw Meat During Navratri
Officials said this meat ban during the festival was just a routine order.
Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam in Uttar Pradesh (UP) has banned the sale of raw meat in the city from 2-10 April in the wake of Navratri. Officials, however, said this meat ban during the festival was just a routine order.
"It has been directed by the mayor to maintain cleanliness in temples and to close meat shops during the period. It has been directed that cleanliness be maintained in respective zones, in temples, and to ensure meat shops remain closed," read the order.
The order will cover five zones of the district and will enforce the shutdown of meat shops in both urban and rural areas. Authorities described it as a routine order, which is issued every year.
"The order is issued every year, and the ban only exists during Navratri. The sale of raw meat will remain prohibited in these five zones. The communication has been given to all Nagar Nigam departments concerned," Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said.
Food Safety Officer NN Jha went to many areas of the city on Friday and asked meat shops and non-vegetarian hotels to shut down. A video being shared online shows Jha saying, "If the shops are opened, then they will be destroyed by using a bulldozer." NN Jha said that all meat shops would remain closed during Navratri.
On 31 March, Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar wrote to the district magistrate highlighting that several restaurants in his constituency were selling meat in the open. He requested officials to take action against such establishments to "prevent any possible spread of disease."
Gurjar has also issued several appeals to close meat shops during festivals in the past.
Last year in October, members of several Hindutva outfits forcefully shut down meat shops in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Videos of the same went viral on social media.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.