Ghaziabad: Civic Body Bans Sale of Raw Meat During Navratri

On 31 March, Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar wrote to the district magistrate highlighting that several restaurants in his constituency were selling meat in the open. He requested officials to take action against such establishments to "prevent any possible spread of disease."

Gurjar has also issued several appeals to close meat shops during festivals in the past.

Last year in October, members of several Hindutva outfits forcefully shut down meat shops in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Videos of the same went viral on social media.

