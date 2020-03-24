COVID-19: Shaheen Bagh Sit-in Cleared Amid Lockdown; Some Detained

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and a complete lockdown in the national capital, Shaheen Bagh’s nearly three-month long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came to a halt as the police on Tuesday morning, 24 March, cleared the protest site.

According to the DCP of Southeast Delhi, some protesters were also detained for not heeding to the orders.

At Shaheen Bagh which has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests since December last year, security was tightened and the protest area was sealed by the police after a prohibitory order under Section 144 was promulgated in Delhi in light of coronavirus concerns.