COVID-19: Shaheen Bagh Sit-in Cleared Amid Lockdown; Some Detained
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and a complete lockdown in the national capital, Shaheen Bagh’s nearly three-month long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came to a halt as the police on Tuesday morning, 24 March, cleared the protest site.
According to the DCP of Southeast Delhi, some protesters were also detained for not heeding to the orders.
At Shaheen Bagh which has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests since December last year, security was tightened and the protest area was sealed by the police after a prohibitory order under Section 144 was promulgated in Delhi in light of coronavirus concerns.
“People at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh were requested today to clear the site as lockdown has been imposed. But after they refused, action was taken against violators as the assembly was unlawful. Protest site has been cleared. Some protesters have been detained.”DCP, Southeast Delhi, as quoted by ANI
On Sunday, protesters at Shaheen Bagh had alleged that a petrol bomb was hurled near the protest site due to which a fire had broken out but nobody was hurt.
Last week when the police had gone to speak to the protesters – mostly women – about clearing the protest site, they refused. Some of them raised slogans and said they would stop the protest only when the government withdraws CAA.
Their resistence drew criticism from many quarters, including the early supporters of the protest as India battles coronavirus.
Mid last week, Arvind Kejriwal had announed a complete lockdown in Delhi to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Considering the number of positive cases of COVID-19 shooting up rapidly, CM had also announed that all public gatherings including protests will be prohibited in the national capital.
As of Tuesday, India has recorded at least 471 positive case of Coronavirus. Delhi alone has see at least 30 cases.
We'll get through this!
