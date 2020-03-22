Few ‘Dadis’ Vow to Keep Shaheen Bagh Alive During ‘Janata Curfew’

As the country observes a ‘janata curfew ‘amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh keep the protest going. Only five to ten women were spotted at the protest site on Sunday, 22 March, sitting under the tents at a safe distance from each other, trying to make a statement that their woes cannot be dismissed or forgotten.



Health experts have been advising people to avoid public gatherings and contact with others.

These women have, for all these days, refused to evacuate the site even as concerns over their vulnerability to the pandemic continue to grow, given their age. Meanwhile, students outside Jamia Millia Islamia have temporarily suspended their protest.