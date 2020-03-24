COVID-19: Positive Cases in India at 492, Says Health Ministry

The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 492, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Tuesday, 24 March. According to its data as of 8:45 am on Tuesday, 446 of these cases are active, while 36 have been cured.

Meanwhile, the ministry has pegged the death toll in India at nine, with one fatality each in Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab. Maharashtra is the lone state with two deaths at this time.

According to the ministry, Kerala, at 95, has the highest number of positive cases at the moment, while Maharashtra has 87 cases as of Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Gujarat has 29 cases, Karnataka has 37, Telangana has 32 and Uttar Pradesh has a total of 33 positive cases.