COVID-19: Positive Cases in India at 492, Says Health Ministry
The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 492, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Tuesday, 24 March. According to its data as of 8:45 am on Tuesday, 446 of these cases are active, while 36 have been cured.
Meanwhile, the ministry has pegged the death toll in India at nine, with one fatality each in Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab. Maharashtra is the lone state with two deaths at this time.
According to the ministry, Kerala, at 95, has the highest number of positive cases at the moment, while Maharashtra has 87 cases as of Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Gujarat has 29 cases, Karnataka has 37, Telangana has 32 and Uttar Pradesh has a total of 33 positive cases.
Across the country, as many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered a complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Punjab and Maharashtra have also imposed a curfew in the states. The Government of India has asked the states to strictly enforce the lockdown, saying that legal action will be taken against violators.
So far, Sikkim and Mizoram are the only two states which haven't imposed any restrictions, according to IANS.
World health officials have warned that the pandemic is "accelerating" as deaths worldwide pass 16,500, according to news agency AFP. The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at at least 3,50,000, according to AFP.
(With inputs from AFP and IANS.)
