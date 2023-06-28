Shahbad Dairy Murder: Delhi Police File 640-Page Chargesheet Against Accused

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence, murder)

The Delhi Police said on Wednesday, 28 June, that a 640-page chargesheet has been filed against Shahbad Dairy murder accused Sahil, who had allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl in public on 28 May.

Sahil (23), a mechanic, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr shortly after the case came to light. The victim was said to be in a relationship with him.