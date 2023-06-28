Shahbad Dairy Murder: Delhi Police File 640-Page Chargesheet Against Accused

ADVERTISEMENT
The chargesheet against the accused, Sahil, includes murder and charges under the Arms Act and POCSO.

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence, murder)

The Delhi Police said on Wednesday, 28 June, that a 640-page chargesheet has been filed against Shahbad Dairy murder accused Sahil, who had allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl in public on 28 May.

Sahil (23), a mechanic, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr shortly after the case came to light. The victim was said to be in a relationship with him.

Apart from Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, charges of the Arms Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) have also been added in the chargesheet.

"Sections 25/27 Arms Act, 354 Aand 509 IPC, 12 POCSO Act and 3(2)(v) SC & ST Act were added in the present case," the Delhi Police said in a press release.

Purported CCTV visuals of the incident showed Sahil stabbing the girl multiple times, before smashing her face with a brick. The video also showed people walking by even as the horrific crime was being committed. The police said the victim was "stabbed over 20 times".

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Delhi Police

Topics:  Delhi Police 

