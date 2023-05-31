Shahbad Dairy Murder: Why Didn't Passersby Help Minor Girl or Stop the Accused?

The bystander effect or bystander apathy is a socio-psychological theory, which states that the greater the number of witnesses to a crime or misconduct, the less likely that someone will intervene – because everyone feels that it is a shared responsibility.

"While it is morally expected, we can't automatically assume that when people are in distress, other people are going to be helpful. It is not as simple as that, because any action or behaviour of a person is influenced by a lot of things," Dr Ruksheda Syed, a psychologist, tells FIT.

She explains that each member of the crowd may have refrained from acting due to multiple reasons: