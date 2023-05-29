Man Arrested for Stabbing 16-Year-Old to Death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy Area

Raja Banthia, Additional DCP, Outer North, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that the girl was "stabbed more than 20 times."

"As per the information as of now, they knew each other and there was some quarrel or they parted ways. The accused [Sahil] had a grudge and he did this kind of gruesome murder. It's a crime of passion. Further probe is being done," said Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak, as per ANI.

The father of the victim, while speaking to the news agency, demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.