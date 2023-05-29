Man Arrested for Stabbing 16-Year-Old to Death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy Area

(Trigger warning: Descriptions and visuals of violence, murder)
A 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death in public by her alleged boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on the night of Sunday, 28 May. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Sahil, a mechanic, has been arrested, said Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa.
Purported CCTV visuals of the incident showed Sahil stabbing the girl multiple times, before smashing her face with a brick. The video, which is now viral, also showed people walking by even as the horrific crime was being committed.
Raja Banthia, Additional DCP, Outer North, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that the girl was "stabbed more than 20 times."
"As per the information as of now, they knew each other and there was some quarrel or they parted ways. The accused [Sahil] had a grudge and he did this kind of gruesome murder. It's a crime of passion. Further probe is being done," said Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak, as per ANI.
The father of the victim, while speaking to the news agency, demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.
'Never Seen Anything More Horrifying': DCW Chief
Delhi Commission for Women chairperson, Swati Maliwal, took to Twitter to say that she has issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the incident.
"In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, an innocent girl was stabbed and then crushed with a stone... All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," she tweeted.
The National Commission for Women, in a press release, condemned the incident, saying:
"The incident is extremely disturbing and appalling. The Commission condemns the barbaric crime and has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest."
The commission said it has also formed a three-member team headed by one of the members, Delina Khongdup, to look into the matter. The team will be visiting the family of the victim as well as the police officials concerned for further inquiry.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)