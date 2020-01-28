Sibal, Jaising, Dave Deny Being Paid by PFI for Anti-CAA Support

Speaking to PTI, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, on Monday, said the payments he received from the PFI had nothing to do with anti-CAA protests and were made for the legal services he offered in 2017 and 2018, much before the new law was passed.

In a statement, the former union minister dismissed reports questioning the payments made to him by the PFI, and said he was paid for representing Hadiya in the infamous case challenging the decision of the Kerala High Court setting aside a wedding between two consenting adults on the basis of claims of ‘love jihad’.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court struck down the high court’s decision; during the hearing, Hadiya and her husband, Shafin Jahan, were represented by Sibal, Jaising and Dave.

“In that litigation, I represented Hadiya, the wife. Ultimately, the marriage was upheld and Hadiya was given the liberty to live with her husband Shafin Jahan,” Sibal said.

He said the cheques, when received in his office, were deposited and encashed by his staff.

“I was paid for professional services rendered and for nothing else... The first invoice was raised on 4 August 2017 and the last of the seven invoices was on 8 March 2018,” he said, adding that, “The CAA was cleared by Parliament only in December 2019.”