SC to Hear Plea on Central Vista Challenging Delhi HC Order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 3 March agreed to hear a plea against the Delhi High Court order, which ruled that it is not mandatory for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to inform it before notifying changes in the Master Plan to make room for the Centre's Central Vista project.

According to the authorities, this project would cover the 3 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi, and involves the development of new government buildings and a new Parliament house. The apex court will hear the plea on March 6.

The bid for consultancy for the Centre's project to redevelop the Central Vista was won by Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs.