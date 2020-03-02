IGNCA Gets Temporary Home at Janpath Hotel in Central Vista Revamp

Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) is set to get a new albeit temporary home at Janpath Hotel, reports The Times of India. IGNCA will operate out of Janpath Hotel till it gets a permanent home at Jamnagar House on Shah Jahan Road as a part of the proposed Central Vista redevelopment. The hotel will be renovated to accommodate the facilities at IGNCA, including libraries, classrooms and an auditorium. The move will take place in June this year.

Speaking to The Times of India, Ram Bahadur Rai, president of IGNCA, said that the “Janpath Hotel has been taken over by CPWD and work on refurbishing the entire place and developing areas as per our needs is underway.” Under PM Modi's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment, IGNCA will be relocated to Jamnagar House, where, reportedly, a new complex will come up on 15 acres of land.

All of IGNCA's collections, including books, manuscripts and paintings, will be moved under supervision of a panel. IGNCA regularly hosts concerts of Indian classical dance and music, exhibitions on photography, film and contemporary art and public lectures on literature, theatre and architecture. According to Sadanand Joshi, member-secretary, IGNCA, the relocation of IGNCA is “happening for a better future” and that the new building under the Centra Vista revamp “will have all facilities to meet our requirements of the next 30 years”.