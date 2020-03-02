IGNCA Gets Temporary Home at Janpath Hotel in Central Vista Revamp
Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) is set to get a new albeit temporary home at Janpath Hotel, reports The Times of India. IGNCA will operate out of Janpath Hotel till it gets a permanent home at Jamnagar House on Shah Jahan Road as a part of the proposed Central Vista redevelopment. The hotel will be renovated to accommodate the facilities at IGNCA, including libraries, classrooms and an auditorium. The move will take place in June this year.
Speaking to The Times of India, Ram Bahadur Rai, president of IGNCA, said that the “Janpath Hotel has been taken over by CPWD and work on refurbishing the entire place and developing areas as per our needs is underway.” Under PM Modi's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment, IGNCA will be relocated to Jamnagar House, where, reportedly, a new complex will come up on 15 acres of land.
All of IGNCA's collections, including books, manuscripts and paintings, will be moved under supervision of a panel. IGNCA regularly hosts concerts of Indian classical dance and music, exhibitions on photography, film and contemporary art and public lectures on literature, theatre and architecture. According to Sadanand Joshi, member-secretary, IGNCA, the relocation of IGNCA is “happening for a better future” and that the new building under the Centra Vista revamp “will have all facilities to meet our requirements of the next 30 years”.
Govt Offices to Be Moved to Gole Market & KG Marg?
In 2019, it was reported that CPWD is looking to erect temporary structures for government offices, while the Central Vista is redeveloped. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had identified vacant land in Gole Market, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, near Africa Avenue and near Talkatora Stadium for possibly shifting government ministries and offices.
Officials speaking to The Times of India said that government offices operating at Jamnagar House will be shifted to Kasturba Gandhi Mag and Africa Avenue. Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, buildings like Shastri Bhawan, Transport Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan will be demolished.
The Central Vista redevelopment project has come under criticism from heritage experts, urban planners, architects and environmentalists. The redesign – being helmed by Ahemdabad-based HCP Design – seeks to transform the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, including plans for a new Parliament, new Central Secretariat offices and a new PM’s residence.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )