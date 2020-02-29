Central Vista Row: Delhi HC Stays Earlier Order by Single Judge

The Delhi High Court Friday, 28 February, stayed its single judge's direction to DDA to approach the court before notifying any change to the Master Plan for going forth with the Centre's ambitious project to redevelop the Central Vista – the 3-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens' Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction on the pleas by the Centre and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) challenging the single judge's order of 11 February.

The bench also issued notice to the two individuals – Rajeev Suri and Lt Col (retd) Anuj Srivastava – on whose pleas the 11 February order was passed, and listed the Centre and DDA's appeals for further hearing on 6 May.

Suri and Srivastava, in their pleas before the single judge, have opposed the Central Vista project on the ground that it involves a change in land use of the green area adjoining Rajpath and Vijay Chowk for building a new Parliament and government offices.