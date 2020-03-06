SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Seeking Guidelines for Sedition Cases

The Supreme Court on Friday, 6 March, refused to entertain a plea seeking framing of a proper mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of the sedition law by the government machinery.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar dismissed the plea filed by social activist Yogita Bhayana in light of recurring cases of sedition, particularly the cases registered against the management and parents of Shaheen Urdu Primary School in Bidar, and said it was open for the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority.

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court on 5 March had sought to quash an FIR registered for sedition in Karnataka's Bidar against a school, a teacher and a widowed parent for enacting a play critical on CAA, NRC and NPR on 21 January, and the subsequent and repeated interrogation of minors aged 9-11 years over the same.