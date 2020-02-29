How Sedition Cases are Dividing Lawyers in Karnataka

In the state capital, a curious situation has emerged. While no official resolution has been passed by the Advocates Association, Bengaluru ordering that no advocate file vakalatnama for Amulya Leona, her lawyers told The Quint that they were heckled, threatened and called anti-national, for taking up the case.

An unsigned letter on the Association’s letterhead dated 25 February ‘requests’ lawyers to not represent the 19-year-old student activist.

“It started with calls demanding that I withdraw vakalath. They told me that they will be waiting outside court when we come with the accused and threatening me. My colleagues were also heckled outside court by lawyers, called anti-national and threatened with consequences,” said Amulya’s lawyer. They also claimed that they had received calls from members of the advocates association requesting them not to take up the case.

Association treasurer Shivamurthy told The Quint that they had decided to circulate the letter, so that advocates could take note, ‘before things go out of control’.

“There is no resolution, because of SC orders and HC orders we can’t do it. We are under pressure from public. Personally, I think it’s a crime. The biggest crime is being anti-national. Nation first, ethics comes later. If anything happens, it’s not in our control,” he said.

Adding that ‘99%’ of the advocates were against representing her, Shivamurthy claimed that lawyers who are taking up the case were doing it for fame.