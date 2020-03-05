No Prima Facie Case of Sedition: Court on Bidar School’s CAA Play

“The records do not make out the presence of the accused/petitioner during the course of enacting the drama. The drama has not caused any disharmony in the society. Considering all the circumstances, I am of the opinion that the ingredients of Section 124A of IPC (Sedition) are prima facie lacking,” Judge Managoli Premavathi observed.

The sessions court also reportedly noted that “Shaheen Educational Institution is imparting qualitative education to the students and the institution has earned several awards for its achievements in the field of education.”

A case of sedition and inciting communal disharmony had been registered against the management of the school and a journalist for allegedly ‘showing PM Modi in a bad light’ through the play that had 9-11-year-olds performing. Following the FIR, Bidar police had repeatedly interrogated minors over several days for hours together, in what activists and lawyers called ‘a violating of child care laws and international guidelines’ on dealing with minors who are accused of being in conflict with the law.

The court reportedly observed that: “What the children have expressed is that, they will have to leave the country if they do not produce the documents and except that, there is nothing to show that, he has committed the offence of sedition. The dialogue, in my considered opinion, does not go to bring into hatred or disaffection towards the government.”