Why UP Name & Shame Banners Were Brought Down – And Must Stay Down

The Allahabad High Court, by directing the removal of the hoardings displaying the private details of individuals within a day of the hearing, has demonstrated that swift action by the courts performing its constitutionally mandated role is sufficient to safeguard fundamental rights.

By now, the notices sent by the Uttar Pradesh Government to several persons to recover compensation for alleged damage caused to public property during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December are infamous. As has been argued here, these notices do not have a legal leg to stand on, but rely on a strained interpretation of two judgments (one by the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court) containing guidelines on how to assess damages in the event of destruction of public property.