Samajwadi Party Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's Wife, Sadhna Gupta, Passes Away

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's stepmother Sadhna Gupta died on Saturday, 9 July.

She was reportedly being treated in the ICU for a lung infection for the last four days at a hospital in Gurugram.

The body is being airlifted to Lucknow, Network18 reported.