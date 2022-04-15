Akhilesh's Uncle Shivpal Yadav Dissolves All Party Units Amid Talk of BJP Tie-Up

After years of family feud, Shivpal parted ways with SP five years ago to start PSP. However, in December last year, Akhilesh met with his uncle at his residence in Lucknow for reconciliation and announced that they will contest UP Assembly polls together.

The PSP-L chief contested from Jaswantnagar seat in the Etawah district on SP’s symbol, becoming a six-time MLA.

Although SP made considerable gains in the 2022 polls, UP saw another saffron wave as the BJP and its allies won 273 seats.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)