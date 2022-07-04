ADVERTISEMENT

NCW Seeks Action Against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Tweet on Nupur Sharma

The NCW said in a complaint to the DGP that action taken against Akhilesh Yadav must be apprised within three days.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
i

The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Monday, 4 July, took cognisance of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and has written to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh to take immediate action against him under relevant provisions of law.

The NCW said that it has sought a “fair and time-bound investigation” in the matter. Action taken must be apprised within three days, it said.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of NCW, tweeted:

“Look at this man who called himself a leader of a party. He is instigating people to assault Nupur Sharma. Writing to UP Police and DGP-UP to take action against him. Requesting Honorable Supreme Court to take Suo Moto action against him.”
'Nupur Sharma Already Facing Threat to Her Life': NCW

As per the complaint sent to DS Chauhan, DGP-UP, Sharma said, “The statement of Sh Akhilesh Yadav is unsolicited as the matter is already being looked into by the judiciary. Ms Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Sh Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Ms Sharma.”

What Had Akhilesh Yadav Said?

The SP chief had said in a tweet on Friday, 1 July, that it is not enough for only Nupur Sharma to apologise for her comments on Prophet Muhammad, and that the saffron party must also apologise with her.

He said in a tweet:

"Sirf mukh ko nahi, sharir ko bhi maafi maangni chahiye aur desh mein shaanti aur sauhard bigadhne ki sazza bhi milni chahiye (Not only the spokesperson, but the organisation should also apologise, and should be punished for disrupting the peace and friendship in the country)."
Edited By :Tejas Harad
