Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Was Executed by Taliban: Report

"While a widely circulated public photograph shows Siddiqui's face as recognisable, I reviewed other photographs and a video of Siddiqui's body provided to me by a source in the Indian government that show the Taliban beat Siddiqui around the head and then riddled his body with bullets," Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote in the report.

The Taliban's decision to hunt down, execute Siddiqui, and then mutilate his corpse shows that they do not respect the rules of war or conventions that govern the behaviour of the global community, Rubin further said.



In the report, Rubin also compared the Khmer Rouge and the Taliban, saying that both "infused radical ideology with racist animus". He also added that the Taliban, while always brutal, likely took their cruelty to a new level because Siddiqui was an Indian.