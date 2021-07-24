Afghanistan Prez Calls Danish Siddiqui’s Father to Express Condolences

Speaking to The Indian Express, Danish Siddiqui’s father Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, who stays in Delhi said "the President of Afghanistan condoled the demise of Danish Siddiqui. He said he was a young man and we are sorry. He also requested me to convey his condolence to his (Danish’s) family (wife and two children)."

Meanwhile, India had raised the killing of the journalist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"We condemn the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan. I extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family," Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla had said in New York last week.

The mortal remains of Siddiqui were brought to Delhi on 18 July, and were laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor accepted the request of Siddiqui's family to bury his body at the JMI graveyard, which is meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses, and minor children.