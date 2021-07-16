Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed in Clashes in Kandahar: Report
The Indian journalist had been covering the situation in Kandahar.
Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters Chief Photographer Danish Siddiqui has been killed in clashes that ensued in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district, TOLO News reported on Friday, 16 July, quoting sources.
AFP reported that Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after an operation was launched to retake the vital border crossing with Pakistan on Friday.
(With inputs from TOLO News and AFP.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
