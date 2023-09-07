Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, 6 September, said that 'as long as the society is unequal and discriminatory, reservations should continue.'

Bhagwat’s statement comes at a time when the Maratha community’s demand for a quota is back at the centre of Maharashtra politics.

Here’s everything that Bhagwat said at the Nagpur event.