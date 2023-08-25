Lotus Symbol, RSS Supporters: Will BJP-Inspired Nepal Janata Party Make Waves?

What does the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nepal Janata Party (NJP) have in common? Well, to begin with both have lotus as their election symbol. And, then, there is also the fact that the NJP believes in the ideologue of Deendayal Upadhyaya of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

With a new central office in Kathmandu that opened last month, the NJP is trying to find a foothold in the Himalayan nation, where politics has mostly been dominated by left of the centre and centrist parties. The party is attempting to mobilise the country's Hindu population which currently stands at 81.19 percent, as per the 2021 Census.