Ramzan At Home: Muslims Prepare to Fast, Pray & Give in Lockdown

With barely a few days to go for the holy month of Ramzan to begin, Muslims across the world and in India have started preparing for how they should go about praying, fasting while maintaining social distancing due to the COVID-19 threat.

The main questions involve congregational taraweeh prayers that are held in mosques at night all through Ramzan and Iftar the ritual opening of the fast at dusk, which for many takes place at mosques.