‘Don’t Blame Muslims & Sikhs For COVID-19’: Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Harpeet Singh who heads the highest temporal body of Sikhs - the Akal Takht - was speaking on the occasion of Baisakhi, which marks the foundation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. His full speech can be found here.

According to him, religious discrimination is a shame on humanity.

“What sort of a country is this? What times are we living in? If a Hindu commits a crime, or a Sikh commits a crime or if a Muslim commits a crime, the standards are different in all three cases. When this happens, the head of any humanity-loving person will fall in shame,” the Jathedar said.

Ever since he took over has the acting head of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh has been taking strong positions on a number of political issues - he urged Sikhs to protect Kashmiris after abrogation of Article 370 and spoke out against violent attacks on Muslims. He even took on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, accusing it of dividing society.

Coming back to the COVID-19 crisis, the Jathedar warned both the central government and the state government in Punjab not to discriminate on the basis of religion.