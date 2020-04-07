Attacks on Muslims in the Name of COVID-19 Surge Across India

There have been two confirmed attacks in Haryana so far.

Jind

In Haryana’s Jind district, a Muslim family was reportedly attacked by their Hindu neighbours for not switching off their lights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “9 baje, 9 minute” campaign.

The argument between the Muslim family and their Hindu neighbours reportedly took place on the night of the PM’s campaign on 5 April, after some Hindus began bursting crackers.

The next day, four brothers in the Muslim family – Basheer Khan, Sadiq Khan, Nazeer Khan and Sandeep Khan – were allegedly attacked by their Hindu neighbours with sharp weapons. They all suffered head injuries.

One of the neighbours, Sanjay Kumar, told BBC Hindi that the fight took place because the Muslim family didn’t “respect PM Modi’s appeal by not switching off their lights.”

The village Pradhan, Ramkesh Kumar, also seemed to side with the Hindus. “The fight could have been avoided had all the families turned off their lights,” he was quoted as saying by BBC Hindi.

Four people are said to have been booked for the attack.

Gurugram

Another attack took place in Haryana on the intervening night of 4 and 5 April. Shots were fired at a mosque in Dhankot village in Gurugram. No one was injured. A complaint has been filed by the Imam of the mosque, who was sleeping inside the building at that time. Empty cartridges were found at the spot but the police are yet to identify the gunmen.