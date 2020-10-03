Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hathras, Media Allowed to Enter Village

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to accompany Rahul Gandhi too, according to India Today.

The leaders had previously attempted to meet the victim’s family on 1 October. Uttar Pradesh Police had detained them near the Yamuna Expressway and an FIR had been lodged against around 200 party workers, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy are also likely to visit Hathras today, ANI reported.