Rahul, Priyanka and 3 Others Finally Allowed to Visit Lakhimpur
Rahul Gandhi had earlier been denied permission to visit Lakhimpur by the UP government.
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Wednesday, 6 October, finally gave permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and three others to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, reported ANI, citing UP Government's Home Department.
This comes as Rahul Gandhi, along with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi boarded a flight to Lucknow.
Gandhi had earlier been denied permission to visit Lakhimpur by the UP government, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been placed in detention on Monday.
ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar also soon after was quoted by ANI as saying:
"The state govt has now permitted people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Anyone who wants to go there can go now. The state govt had imposed restrictions to maintain law and order, not to restrict any movement."
The Gandhi siblings, along with a slew of other Congress leaders, have been attempting to meet the kin of the farmers who lost their lives amid unrest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.
At least eight people, including farmers, died after unrest erupted in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, amid protests against farm laws. The farmers died after being allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister Ajay Misra.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.