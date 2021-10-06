Rahul, Priyanka and 3 Others Finally Allowed to Visit Lakhimpur

The Gandhi siblings, along with a slew of other Congress leaders, have been attempting to meet the kin of the farmers who lost their lives amid unrest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

At least eight people, including farmers, died after unrest erupted in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, amid protests against farm laws. The farmers died after being allegedly run over by the car of Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister Ajay Misra.