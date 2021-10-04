Missing Journalist Raman Kashyap Among Those Killed in Lakhimpur Kheri
Raman Kashyap, who worked for a local news channel, was sent for the coverage of the events unfolding in the area.
Journalist Raman Kashyap succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, 3 September, taking the death toll in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence to nine, IANS reported. Four of them were farmers and the other four were Bharatiya Janata Party workers.
Kashyap, who worked for a local news channel, was sent to cover the events unfolding in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
However, Kashyap went missing on Sunday and his body was found in the mortuary on Monday. Reports said that he was injured during the violence and later died during treatment at a local hospital.
Locals reportedly said that Kashyap's body was identified by family members when he was being taken for post-mortem, but an official confirmation is awaited.
An eyewitness, in a statement to a reporter for Gaon Savera, said that Kashyap, deployed for coverage where the deputy chief minister was scheduled to arrive, was run over by some cars which were travelling at high speed.
"He was then taken to Lakhimpur Kheri... he was missing until this went viral on social media and later it was confirmed that he is Raman Kashyap, the journalist who had died," the eyewitness told Mandeep Punia, a reporter.
According to Newslaundry, the Lucknow Journalists' Association has requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Secretary to offer Rs 1 crore compensation to Kashyap's family as well as a government job to one of the family members.
The association has also reportedly demanded a judicial inquiry of the incident and the booking of the accused for murder.
"The ninth death in yesterday's horrific incident is of a local journalist Raman Kashyap. Maybe, just maybe, media would be a little fair while reporting the incident which took one of their own?", journalist Abhishek Baxi tweeted.
(With inputs from The Times of India, IANS, Newslaundry and Evening News.)
