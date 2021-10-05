Rahul Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur, Likely to Meet Kin of Slain Farmers

Veteran Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had been on her way to visit the kin of the deceased, had been detained on her way to Lakhimpur on Monday.

Gandhi Vadra has subsequently arrested on Tuesday, and an FIR was lodged against her under IPC section 151 for 'disturbing peace.'

In a statement released on Tuesday, the politician asserted that she had been confined illegally, and had not been permitted to meet her legal counsel.