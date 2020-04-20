QBullet: States to Ease a Few Lockdown Curbs; Modi Calls for Unity
1. States Prepare for Easing of Lockdown
With revised guidelines for the lockdown coming into effect from Monday, several states plan to permit industrial activity, MNREGA work, and government office functioning. Here is a look at what some states have planned
Haryana
DCs authorised to permit economic work
The Haryana government has authorised Deputy Commissioners of all districts to permit economic activity in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Modi Calls for Unity, Says Virus Doesn’t See Religion
The coronavirus disease does not distinguish between race, religion, caste, colour and borders and humanity’s response to this “common challenge” should be based on unity and brotherhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, calling on Indians top to innovate a new work culture for the world.
Modi’s comments come at a time when some sections of society have sought to introduce a communal element in the discourse surrounding COVID-19 at a time when the nation is still in the midst of the battle against the pandemic that has left 558 people dead and infected 17,252more in the country.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Capital Curbs Won’t Be Eased Today
Delhi will not immediately ease any restrictions clamped under the national lockdown because coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are on the rise in the national capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, even as several other states announced relaxing some norms beginning Monday to jump-start the virus-hit economy.
Hindustan Times reported on Sunday that the Delhi government did not want to ease restrictions on April 20 on the grounds that the city-state was a “high-risk zone.”
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Govt U-Turn: E-Commerce Firms Can Deliver Only Essentials
The Centre on Sunday rescinded permission to e-commerce firms to resume the sale and delivery of non-essential items from Monday, a move that seems to have been prompted by protests by local traders whose businesses will continue to face restrictions during the extended national lockdown till May 3.
The home ministry spokesperson said the process of permissions and revisions was dynamic and when the list of items that e-commerce firms would have been able to deliver was examined, it was found to be too extensive, raising concerns of the lockdown to conatin COVID-29 being compromised.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Stranded Labourers in Camps Could Be Moved to Their Workplaces From 20 April: MHA
With the government allowing a number of industrial and commercial activities to be undertaken from tomorrow, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued a set of Standard Operating procedures (SOPs) for state and district administration to follow while moving stranded migrant labourers in relief shelters/camps.
In the order issued by the MHA, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in his capacity as the chairman of the national executive committee under Disaster Management Act, said: “Due to the spread of COVID-19 virus, workers employed in industries, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work, and are housed in relief/shelter camps being run by state/Union Territory (UT) governments.
(Source: The Tribune)
6. Punjab Allows Sand Mining, Stone Crushing From 20 April
Sand and gravel mining and stone crushing have been permitted as part of the construction-related activities in Punjab from Monday, according to the state home department.
Also in view of the new academic session, shops dealing in the distribution of books to school and college students have also been allowed to operate, as per an official release here.
(Source: The Tribune)
7. Digital Transactions Rise Sharply, Banks’ RTGS up 34% in March: RBI Data
The month of March, in which the national lockdown began, saw a sharp rise in digital financial transactions countrywide, according to data accessed by The Indian Express.
According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the total value of Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions — the biggest online payment method offered by RBI — rose 34 per cent across banks to Rs 120.47 lakh crore in March 2020, as compared to Rs 89.90 lakh crore in February 2020.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. UP Begins Rapid Test From Noida for Better COVID-19 Surveillance
The Uttar Pradesh government launched the anti-body based rapid testing for coronavirus on Sunday from Gautam Buddh Nagar, home to 30-odd hotspots in the state. The district also accounts for about 9% of all cases in UP and 11.3% cases in top ten districts.
"The purpose is to undertake district which accounts for the third largest burden of cases in the state," said principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Owner Booked After Hospital in Meerut Says Muslim Patients Must Be COVID-Free
Two days after a cancer hospital in Meerut put out an advertisement stating that Muslim patients would only be admitted if they, and their attendants, showed negative test results for COVID-19, an FIR has been filed against the hospital owner.
“The police learnt that a hospital in the area, through advertisements, was making objectionable comments about a minority community which could lead to unrest. The owner/proprietor has been booked and the matter is being investigated,” said Ajay Sahni, SSP, Meerut.
(Source: The Indian Express)
