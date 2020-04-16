QBullet: Graded Lifting of Curbs From 20 Apr; Monsoon to be Normal

The government has identified 170 districts with COVID-19 hotspots or 'red zone' areas, including in all six metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Other large cities such as Bhopal, Agra, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad also have hotspots.

Besides, 207 districts-where the rate of doubling is currently low but which can be potential hotspots-have been classified as 'non-hotspots' or 'white zones'. Apart from this, there are 'green zone' districts with no new confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 28 days.

These figures released by the health ministry add up to 377 districts, where the disease has been reported, out of India's total of 732. Districts with hotspots have several such areas that the ministry says are 'clusters' of local transmission, but do not amount to community transmission so far.