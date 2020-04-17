QBullet: 5 L Testing Kits Arrive; Govt Readying Economic Package

With four days to go for a conditional easing of restrictions in specific areas, testing has been stepped up across the country – the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours crossed 30,000 for the first time on Thursday, 16 April – and the first consignment of 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits has arrived from China.

Indicating that more testing kits are on the way, Vikram Misri, India’s Ambassador to China, tweeted: “A total of 6,50,000 kits, including Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits have been despatched early today from Guangzhou Airport to India.”

This means that rapid antibody tests, in which the results take less than 30 minutes, can be used in the 170 hotspots across the country, as per guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

(Source: The Indian Express)