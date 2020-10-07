E Palaniswami to Be AIADMK’s CM Candidate in 2021 TN Polls

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) has been announced as the chief ministerial candidate by the ruling AIADMK for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in May 2021. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (OPS) will continue to head the party.

The two leaders were welcomed with much fanfare with party workers showering flowers and bouquets on Wednesday, 7 October. OPS announced that this was a united party decision.



AIADMK leaders held intense discussions till early Wednesday morning.

Party leaders, including joint convenors KP Munuswamy and Vaithiyalingam, former MP Manoj Pandian, former MLA JCD Prabakar, held talks with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at his residence. While ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, D Jayakumar, SP Velumani and Kamaraj held talks with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.