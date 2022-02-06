'Rare Blessing to Humanity': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
The singer's last rites were held, with full state honours, at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday, 6 February.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, 6 February, that he is “anguished beyond words” over the death of Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away at the age of 92, after battling with COVID pneumonia for several weeks.
In a tribute video uploaded on YouTube, PM Modi said, "There are so many people, who can say with pride, that they had a close relationship with Lata didi. People from all walks of life fondly remember her. This shows that Lata didi has such a big personality."
He added, "The entire country mourns this loss. People like Lata didi are like a blessing granted only a few times."
PM Narendra Modi tweeted,
“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”
'Received Immense Affection From Lata Didi': PM Modi
In a separate tweet, said, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi."
The PM also said that Lata Didi was passionate about India’s growth and wanted to see a “strong and developed India”. He tweeted, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the singer in Mumbai.
