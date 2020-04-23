Violence No Answer Even For Bad Journalism: PCI on Attack on Arnab

The Press Council of India on Thursday, 23 April, condemned the alleged attack on senior journalist Arnab Goswami and called for a report from the Maharashtra government over the incident.

Two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. Both the attackers have been arrested.

In a statement, the Press Council of India (PCI) said it is distressed to know about the alleged attack on Goswami "purportedly for his views as a journalist".

Every citizen in the country, including a journalist, has the right to express their opinion which may not be palatable to many, but this does not give anybody the authority to strangulate such a voice. Violence is not the answer even against bad journalism, the PCI said.

Goswami is the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV.