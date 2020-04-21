Republic’s Arnab Goswami Quits Editors Guild of India on Live TV

Arnab Goswami, the founding member of Republic TV, while discussing the silence by ‘liberals’ on the lynching of three people in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Monday, announced his resignation from the Editors’ Guild of India.



Goswami targeted veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta, who is the president of the Guild, for not speaking up against the spread of fake news during this coronavirus pandemic.

“Shekhar Gupta, you hear from me first. Whatever remaining credibility of the Editors’ Guild of India, has been destroyed by its abject silence on a series of fake news stories. It has been a self-serving organisation,” he said.

He then asked all the other panelists to pause briefly and continued: