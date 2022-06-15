Portrait of Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh’s Assassin Placed in Golden Temple Museum
The apex religious body also installed a portrait of former Akal Takth head priest, Giani Bhagwan Singh.
The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhal Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday, 14 June installed a portrait of Dilawar Singh, the assassin of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, inside the central Sikh museum within the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) complex in Amritsar.
Singh and at least 16 others were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh that took place in 1995.
Dilawar Singh, a member of Babbar Khalsa International, was a police officer before joining the terror outfit.
The apex religious body of the Sikh community also installed a portrait of former Akal Takth head priest, Giani Bhagwan Singh.
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami and Golden Temple additional head priest Giani Jagtar Singh unveiled both portraits.
Dhami, speaking on the occasion, said that the portraits had been displayed keeping in mind “their services.”
The SGPC president further said that Dilawar Singh had brought about an end to the atrocities and gross human rights violations committed against the Sikhs, The Hindu reported.
“The decision of sacrificing self is not possible without the Guru’s blessing and whenever atrocities were committed on the Qaum (community), Sikhs have always made history by making sacrifices,” he said, according to the report.
The family members of Dilawar Singh and Giani Bhagwan Singh were also honoured with 'Siropaos' (robes of honour) by the SGPC president.
Portraits of various Sikh militants scubas Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are already on display in the museum.
(With inputs from PTI and The Hindu.)
