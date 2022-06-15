Portrait of Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh’s Assassin Placed in Golden Temple Museum

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhal Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday, 14 June installed a portrait of Dilawar Singh, the assassin of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, inside the central Sikh museum within the Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) complex in Amritsar.

Singh and at least 16 others were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh that took place in 1995.

Dilawar Singh, a member of Babbar Khalsa International, was a police officer before joining the terror outfit.