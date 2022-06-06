Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised at Golden Temple
Visuals from outside the gurdwara showed many holding banners & placards with 'Khalistan Zindabad' written on them.
Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised and tributes were paid to the "martyrs" of Operation Blue Star at Amritsar's Golden Temple on Monday, 6 June, during an event observing the 38th anniversary of the incident.
Visuals from outside the gurdwara showed many holding banners and placards with 'Khalistan Zindabad' written on them. Several people also wore t-shirts with the images of controversial Sikh extremist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, among others, printed on them.
The group also included several activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who was present at the spot.
The Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) said that it offered tributes to the "martyrs" of Operation Blue Star.
Pitch To Fight Drug Menace, Promote Sikhism
Speaking to news agency ANI, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Sikh Jatha Sanstha paid tributes to martyrs Amrik Singh Khalsa, Baba Thara Singh, and General Shabeg Singh, along with Bhindranwale.
"Now the most important thing is that all Sikhs should become 'Amritdhari'. We will organize Gatka classes from this month in border villages," Dhami told ANI.
The SGPC also displayed the bullet-ridden holy 'Saroop' (volume) of the Guru Granth Sahib. The 'Saroop', which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the military action in 1984.
Jathedar of Akal Takht Gyani Harpreet Singh, in his address, said Sikh preachers and scholars stressed the need to visit the border areas to promote Sikhism. He also talked about the need to fight the drug menace, which has afflicted many youths.
Operation Blue Star
In June 1984, Operation Blue Star – a militarised operation against militants demanding the establishment of Khalistan as a separate autonomous a Sikh homeland – was carried out at Amritsar's Golden Temple.
For nearly five days, the Indian Army used heavy artillery, tanks and helicopters to remove Bhindranwale who was spearheading the movement from within the premises of the gurdwara.
Bhindranwale was killed by the Indian Army during the operation.
(With inputs from PTI).
