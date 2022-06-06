Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised at Golden Temple

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised and tributes were paid to the "martyrs" of Operation Blue Star at Amritsar's Golden Temple on Monday, 6 June, during an event observing the 38th anniversary of the incident.

Visuals from outside the gurdwara showed many holding banners and placards with 'Khalistan Zindabad' written on them. Several people also wore t-shirts with the images of controversial Sikh extremist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, among others, printed on them.