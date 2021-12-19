Badal Calls Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple 'Painful', BJP Demands CBI Probe
The man's alleged attempt of sacrilege was captured on video.
The alleged attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, 18 December, and the killing of the man responsible, has sparked a political controversy in Punjab. The man's alleged attempt of sacrilege was captured on video.
With incidents of sacrilege having been a crucial election issue when Punjab went to Assembly polls in 2017, political parties are questioning whether this incident at the Golden Temple is part of a larger conspiracy. The BJP has called for a CBI probe into the matter. Punjab goes to Assembly polls early next year.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal has called the sacrilege attempt "exceedingly painful" and a crime "too reprehensible for words." He added that the possibility of a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the incident cannot be ruled out.
BJP Demands CBI Probe Into the Incident
The BJP has raised the demand for a CBI probe into the matter, and accused the Congress government of failing to curb such incidents in the state.
CM Demands Thorough Probe by State Police
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, meanwhile, has "directed state police authorities to thoroughly probe into entire matter to zero in at the underlying motive and real conspirators behind this dastardly act," tweeted the CMO Punjab account.
Kejriwal Calls for Strictest of Punishments For Those Found Guilty
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The incident is very unfortunate. This could be a very big conspiracy. Those who are found guilty should receive strict punishment."
Amarinder: Govt Must Get to the Bottom of This
Former Punjab CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh has demanded that the government get to the bottom of the matter.
