PFI Raids | From Terror Training to Easter Blasts: Charges Against the Outfit

A day after the ‘largest-ever raids’ by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday, 22 September, Kerala witnessed widespread vandalism and violence, following which the Kerala High Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter.

NIA and ED, along with the state police, on Thursday raided 93 locations across 15 states, and arrested over 100 PFI members.

An offspring of the National Democratic Front (NDF), PFI came to the fore in 2006, and has been under the scanner of central investigation agencies for over a decade now. Here are the charges that have been levelled against the organisation and some of its leaders.