'Deeply Unfortunate': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Others on Patiala Violence
Section 144 was later imposed by the District Magistrate from 7 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, 29 April, termed the clash between Shiv Sena (Hindustan) cadre and Sikh activists in Punjab's Patiala during a protest against the Khalistan movement "deeply unfortunate".
Patiala SSP Nanak Singh said that four people, including a police personnel, were injured in the incident. Section 144 was later imposed by the District Magistrate from 7 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday.
He tweeted, "The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”
Visuals From Patiala Are Disturbing: Rahul Gandhi
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to condemn the incident, calling it "unfortunate".
Gandhi tweeted,
"Visuals from Patiala are disturbing. I repeat, Peace and Harmony are most imperative in a sensitive border state like Punjab. This is not the place to carry out experiments. Earnestly appeal to the Punjab govt to ensure law and order is maintained,"
Referring to the incident, another Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, said there is a "complete anarchy" in the state.
He tweeted, "Disturbing visuals from Patiala. It’s high time Punjab CM gets his house in order. Law and order has collapsed in the past month, with one incident after the other. CM should immediately visit Patiala with DGP Punjab.
Punjab Police To Take Strict Action: AAP MP Raghav Chadha
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also reacted to the incident in Patiala and said, "I want to clarify that this unfortunate violent clash in Patiala today was not between two groups but the workers of 2 political parties – on one side, there were people from Shiv Sena and Congress and on the other side, people from Shiromani Akali Dal."
"The anti-social elements of both parties got involved in this clash, created violence and attempted to soil the atmosphere of Punjab. Any person attempting to disturb Punjab's peace will not be spared. Police have restored law and order immediately," he added, as per ANI.
"Many people have been arrested as well. Punjab government and police will take strict action against those behind this violence. The masterminds of these political parties will not be spared," he added.
Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh expressed concern and appealed to the people of Punjab to not get agitated.
He tweeted on Friday,
"Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala. People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked. Hope that Punjab Police will take firm action and ensure that law and order is maintained."
AAP Govt Failed To Act Despite Warnings: Daljit Singh Cheema
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that the chief minister should immediately take corrective measures.
"CM Bhagwant Mann should go into the reasons behind the incident, including gross intelligence failure, and take immediate corrective action to instill confidence in the people who are shaken by repeated incidents of violence including murders, targetted killings and dacoities," he said.
"The manner in which AAP govt failed to pre-empt the disturbing incidents at Patiala and take timely action, is really shocking. This is a classic example of a complete collapse of the law and order situation and AAP government failed to act decisively despite advance warning," the SAD leader said.
