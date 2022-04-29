Punjab: Clashes Erupt in Patiala During Anti-Khalistan Protests, 1 Cop Injured
Shiv Sena (Hindustan) cadre and Sikh activists had clashed near the Kali Mata temple in the city.
A clash broke out between two groups in Punjab's Patiala during a protest against the Khalistan movement on Friday, 29 April, following which the police fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd. One station house officer (SHO) has been reported injured in the violence.
Shiv Sena (Hindustan) cadre and Sikh activists clashed near the Kali Mata temple in the city, after the Sena's anti-Khalistan rally was allegedly countered by a march by the Sikh activists. The march had been taken out from the Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib.
As per reports, stone-pelting had also ensued during the confrontation between the two groups, and a few people were injured.
"Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Patiala Inspector General of Police Rakesh Agarwal said that the situation was now under control, and that additional forces have been called to maintain law and order. “We have called force from outside. A Peace committee meeting has been called by the Deputy Commissioner,” he said, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the incident was "deeply unfortunate" and that the situation was being closely monitored.
"The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," he wrote on Twitter.
Any Person Attempting to Disturb Punjab's Peace Won't Be Spared: Raghav Chadha
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also reacted to the incident in Patiala and said,"I want to clarify that this unfortunate violent clash in Patiala today was not between two groups but the workers of 2 political parties – on one side, there were people from Shiv Sena & Congress and on the other side, people from Shiromani Akali Dal."
"The anti-social elements of both parties got involved in this clash, created violence & attempted to soil the atmosphere of Punjab. Any person attempting to disturb Punjab's peace will not be spared. Police have restored law & order immediately," he further said, as per ANI.
"Many people have been arrested as well. Punjab government & police will take strict action against those behind this violence. The masterminds of these political parties will not be spared," he added.
(With inputs from ANI.)
