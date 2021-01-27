Khalsa and Khalistan Are Different, Both Conceptually, Politically

When protesters hoisted the Nishan Sahib at Delhi's Red Fort, it sparked a debate on whether or not the act was driven by pro-Khalistan politics.

The Nishan Sahib is revered by Sikhs and is a symbol of the Khalsa Panth.

In this context, it is important to understand that Khalsa and Khalistan are two different concepts with very different history and political connotations.

According to Encyclopedia Brittanica, Khalsa means, "The purified and reconstituted Sikh community instituted by Guru Gobind Singh on March 30, 1699 (Baisakhi Day; Khalsa Sikhs celebrate the birth of the order on April 13 of each year). His declaration had three dimensions: It redefined the concept of authority within the Sikh community, it introduced a new initiation ceremony and code of conduct, and it provided the community with a new religious and political vision. Khalsa is used to denote both the body of initiated Sikhs and the community of all Sikhs."