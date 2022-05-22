'Mere Chicanery': Cong Slams Slashing of Excise on Petrol As BJP Hails Govt Move
While BJP leaders praised the move, Congress leaders remained sceptical about the price cut.
odReactions from all sides of the political spectrum have been flooding in after the Union government on Saturday, 21 May, reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, as announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre," she said.
'Don't befool people': Congress Reacts to Price Cut
Senior Congress leader and MP P Chidambaram wrote on Twitter, "Raise Rs 10 per litre in 2 months and cut Rs 9.50 per litre on petrol and Rs 7 per litre on diesel. This is equal to rob Peter more & pay Peter less!"
The general secretary of the Congress Party, Randeep Singh Surjewala, expressed his opinions on the price cut in a series of tweets.
Additionally, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote on Twitter, "Due to the continuous protests by the Congress against inflation across the country and the pressure of public awareness campaign against the inflation decided in Navsankalp Shivir, Udaipur, the central government today had to decide to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel."
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill also expressed his disapproval on Twitter, writing "Excise duty over 8 years on Petrol has been increased by 531% & Diesel by 206%; ₹26 Lac Crore looted from public! Over past 2 months petrol has been increased by ₹10 & today reduced by ₹9.50. Today’s cut in excise duty does not even qualify as “band-aid” but mere chicanery!"
Siddaramaiah, however, leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, welcomed the Union government's decision.
'Always People First For Us': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the praise for the finance minister's decision.
"It is always people first for us! Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living'," he wrote on Twitter.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath also appreciated the decision, tweeting in Hindi, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre in public interest has reduced the excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol, and by ₹6 per litre on diesel… This decision, which is dedicated to public welfare, will benefit all sections of society in an equal manner. Thank you prime minister."
Piyush Goyal, minister in the Union government, wrote on Twitter that "Modi Sarkar Is Listening!"
Additionally, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted his thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman.
'India Sustained Pressure': Former Pak PM Imran Khan
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also reacted to the cut in petrol prices in India.
"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," Khan tweeted.
"For our govt, Pakistan's interest was supreme but unfortunately the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure forcing a regime change, and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin," he added.
