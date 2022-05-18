‘India Looks Like Sri Lanka’: Rahul Gandhi on Unemployment, Fuel Price Hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, 18 May, said that India “looks a lot like Sri Lanka” with respect to the issues of unemployment, petrol price, and communal violence, which have been on the rise in the past five years.

Gandhi shared a set of six graphs depicting the apparent similarity between India and debt-ridden Sri Lanka during 2017-21 and tweeted, “Distracting people won’t change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka.”

The first set of graphs depict rise in unemployment from 2017 in both the countries, peaking around 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns in India, and then dipping the next year.