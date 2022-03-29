Oppn Demands Discussion on Fuel Price Hike, Seeks PM's Statement in Parliament
Four Trinamool Congress MPs gave suspension notices in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 29 March, to discuss the price rise in the country.
This comes a day after the Opposition on Monday demanded a rollback in prices of fuel and cooking gas, which have seen seven hikes since 22 March, and sought a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament.
Further, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni tabled The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, sparking by objections by opposition leaders, who called it 'draconian.'
The lower house also passed The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the list relating to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for Uttar Pradesh.
The Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee has agreed to hold a discussion on the rise in fuel prices this week, under Rule 193
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April
Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
The Finance Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Monday
4 TMC MPs Give Suspension Notices Over Price Hikes of Essential Commodities
Four TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, namely Md. Nadimul Haque, Dr Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, and Abir Ranjan Biswas, have given suspension notices under Rule 267, over the ‘urgent need to check Price Rise in Essential Commodities'.
Congress MP Gives Adjournment Motion to Discuss Delhi Pollution in LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, appealing to discuss 'the rank of New Delhi as the most polluted capitals in 2021, as per World Air Quality Report'.
