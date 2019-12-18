Delhi Cops’ Use of Tear Gas In Jamia May Have Violated UN Guidance

Delhi Police’s use of tear gas canisters inside Jamia Millia Islamia university’s campus may have been in violation of the United Nations’ guidance on the use of chemical irritants.

The latest edition of the United Nations Human Rights Guidance on Less-Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement states, “In general, chemical irritants should not be used in confined spaces, such as prison cells, where there is no viable exit or adequate ventilation, owing to the risk of death or serious injury from asphyxiation.”