Indian Students in Harvard, Yale, Oxford Back Jamia, AMU Protests

Over 400 students and alumni members from universities across America have expressed solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia university and Aligarh Muslim University students lathi-charged by Delhi police during the protests that turned violent against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In a statement signed by scholars from varsities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts, the students said they condemn the “brutal police violence unleashed against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University and at Aligarh Muslim University on 15 December 2019 as a gross violation of human rights under the Constitution of India and International Human Rights Law.”