Indian Students in Harvard, Yale, Oxford Back Jamia, AMU Protests
Over 400 students and alumni members from universities across America have expressed solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia university and Aligarh Muslim University students lathi-charged by Delhi police during the protests that turned violent against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
In a statement signed by scholars from varsities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts, the students said they condemn the “brutal police violence unleashed against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University and at Aligarh Muslim University on 15 December 2019 as a gross violation of human rights under the Constitution of India and International Human Rights Law.”
‘Unlawful and Reckless Tactics’ Used Against Students
The statement further reads that although the right to protest is a cornerstone of a constitutional democracy and is safeguarded as a fundamental right under the Constitution of India, reports and accounts by journalists and students have revealed horrific and excessive use of force by police against students.
“By every account, it appears that police and paramilitary, both at Jamia Milia Islamia University, and at Aligarh Muslim University, have used violence and pursued unlawful and reckless tactics against student protesters in violation of protections under the Constitution of India and International Human Rights law.”
According to the statement, the entry of police personnel into university premises and their use of tear gas shells represent the use of “brutal force” against the people and can only shock the conscience of any democratic society.
Students Condemn Police Action in Assam
In their statement, students have also condemned the way the police handled the protests in Assam, where five have died, including two minor boys, after being allegedly shot by the police.
The statement reads that the students are well aware that their words may “offer little succour” to those affected by the violence, the students have gone onto list the following demands.
‘Home Minister Amit Shah Must Curb Police Brutality’
- We demand cessation of violence by the police and their complete withdrawal from the university premises.
- We demand an immediate, independent, and robust investigation into the abuse of power by the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force.
- We demand that student protesters be allowed to continue to protest peacefully in exercise of their fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution without any threat of use of force by the police or other law enforcement agencies.
- We call upon officers of the Indian Police and Administrative Services to fulfill their duty to uphold the Constitution of India, and to resist any political demand to act in abuse of the powers that have been conferred upon them; and, to ensure police forces under their command act strictly in accordance with the constitutional, legal and ethical constraints that bind them.
- We call on the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Amit Shah, to immediately take these necessary steps to curb police brutality.
Direct Attack on Democracy: Oxford Students
In a separate statement, the students and alumni members of the University of Oxford extended their unconditional support to those “exercising their fundamental rights to dissent” back in India.
Additionally, the statement also mentioned that the Citizenship Amendment Act provides preferential treatment and welcomes religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, while “explicitly excluding Muslims” from its scope.
This, according to the statement, is blatant and goes against the fundamental ideals of “equality, liberty, pluralism and secularism enshrine din the Constitution”.
